Previous
Next
Tongue and Tail by radiogirl
Photo 2325

Tongue and Tail

I was happy to capture this male ruby throated hummingbird at the feeder. Can you see his tongue and tail sticking out?

Thanks for stopping by I appreciate all your comments and favs.
11th June 2020 11th Jun 20

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada! My fellow 365's are always inspirational to me with their comments and critiques. As...
636% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Milanie ace
I can't wait to get my first hummer shot this year. She's been too sporadic for me to catch. Been thinking about your question on the flying birds - yes, I've gotten some good hummingbird shots in flight and some nice gull ones in Florida after I did some thinking with this camera.
June 12th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise