Photo 2325
Tongue and Tail
I was happy to capture this male ruby throated hummingbird at the feeder. Can you see his tongue and tail sticking out?
Thanks for stopping by I appreciate all your comments and favs.
11th June 2020
11th Jun 20
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada! My fellow 365's are always inspirational to me with their comments and critiques. As...
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
main- album
Camera
PENTAX KP
Taken
4th June 2020 5:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hummingbird
,
male
,
feeder
Milanie
ace
I can't wait to get my first hummer shot this year. She's been too sporadic for me to catch. Been thinking about your question on the flying birds - yes, I've gotten some good hummingbird shots in flight and some nice gull ones in Florida after I did some thinking with this camera.
June 12th, 2020
