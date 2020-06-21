Sign up
Photo 2335
Power of the Falls!
21st June 2020
21st Jun 20
3
1
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada! My fellow 365's are always inspirational to me with their comments and critiques.
2372
photos
265
followers
140
following
2328
2329
2330
2331
2332
2333
2334
2335
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
main- album
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
16th June 2020 10:03am
Privacy
Public
Tags
falls
,
water
,
“long
,
exposure”
Casablanca
ace
Gorgeous milky water
June 22nd, 2020
Babs
ace
There is something so soothing about listening to the sound of flowing water.
June 22nd, 2020
Lou Ann
ace
Beautiful long exposure. They are lovely falls, I expect they are fuller due to snow melt up stream.
June 22nd, 2020
