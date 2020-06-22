Previous
Baby Squirrel by radiogirl
Photo 2336

Baby Squirrel

We have a family of squirrels in our backyard, this baby is half the size of it's parents, about the size of a chipmunk. They are extremely talkative and even at this age come right to us, which the adults won't do!
22nd June 2020


