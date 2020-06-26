Sign up
Photo 2340
Grandkids
This is the first time I’ve seen my grandkids in months, they live a couple hours..........I was afraid they might forget who I was! lol
26th June 2020
26th Jun 20
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada! My fellow 365's are always inspirational to me with their comments and critiques.
2377
photos
263
followers
139
following
641% complete
View this month »
2333
2334
2335
2336
2337
2338
2339
2340
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
main- album
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
25th June 2020 2:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
chair
,
grandkids
FBailey
ace
They won't forget you! Big happy smiles, love the giant pink chair
June 27th, 2020
