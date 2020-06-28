Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2342
Great day on the lake!
It was 30C(86F) beautiful sunny warm and calm day on the lake, and ended it with a refreshing swim!!
28th June 2020
28th Jun 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada! My fellow 365's are always inspirational to me with their comments and critiques. As...
2379
photos
263
followers
139
following
641% complete
View this month »
2335
2336
2337
2338
2339
2340
2341
2342
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
main- album
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX60 HS
Taken
28th June 2020 5:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
waves
,
clouds
,
lake
,
swim
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close