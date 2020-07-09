Previous
The Acrobat by radiogirl
Photo 2352

The Acrobat

They seem to defy gravity which makes them all the more interesting to watch, certainty deserving of a peanut or two!

Playing around with my new camera!
9th July 2020 9th Jul 20

ace
@radiogirl
Megan ace
I love watching the red squirrels playing in trees! They are amazing.
July 9th, 2020  
Lee ace
Good shot.
July 9th, 2020  
