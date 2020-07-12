Previous
Curious Fox by radiogirl
Curious Fox

I went out for a ride to check on how the foxes were doing, this guy came out and I think he was looking for food. I can see that people have been leaving food for the fox family.

Thank you for the comments and favs on yesterday's photo of a "Campanula Bellflower,"
12th July 2020 12th Jul 20

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
bkb in the city
Great capture
July 12th, 2020  
FBailey ace
How cute!
July 12th, 2020  
