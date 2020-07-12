Sign up
Photo 2355
Curious Fox
I went out for a ride to check on how the foxes were doing, this guy came out and I think he was looking for food. I can see that people have been leaving food for the fox family.
Thank you for the comments and favs on yesterday's photo of a "Campanula Bellflower,"
12th July 2020
12th Jul 20
Islandgirl
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada! My fellow 365's are always inspirational to me with their comments and critiques. As...
Tags
fox
bkb in the city
Great capture
July 12th, 2020
FBailey
ace
How cute!
July 12th, 2020
