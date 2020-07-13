Previous
Eagle Eye 🦅 by radiogirl
Photo 2356

Eagle Eye 🦅

I spotted this eagle high in a tree at some distance but fortunately he stayed long enough for me to capture many photos of him.

Thank you for the many comments and favs on yesterday's photo of the "Curious Fox".
13th July 2020 13th Jul 20

gloria jones ace
Outstanding capture
July 13th, 2020  
