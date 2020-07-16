Wood and Web

Another one I photographed while canoeing this week, I was amazed the size of this spider web, I spotted it from a distance and when we got closer realized it was almost the size of this one metre high drift wood!
For all of you who mentioned that they would be worried about taking their camera in a canoe, I have been taking my camera with me for years, it helps that my hubby is very cautious and he stops often for me to take photos, I’m very lucky he is very patient with me! LOL
