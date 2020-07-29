Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2372
Reflections
29th July 2020
29th Jul 20
4
1
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada! My fellow 365's are always inspirational to me with their comments and critiques. As...
2409
photos
263
followers
139
following
649% complete
View this month »
2365
2366
2367
2368
2369
2370
2371
2372
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
main- album
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
29th July 2020 10:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
water
,
flowers
,
clouds
,
creek
,
grasses
Debra Farrington
ace
Love the leading line of the water, which looks awfully refreshing on this very hot day!
July 30th, 2020
amyK
ace
Nicely focused scene; like the hint of purple
July 30th, 2020
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
So pretty- was this one of the views from the bike trail?
July 30th, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
Pity there is not a trail alongside this picturesque little stream! The wild flowers are lovely!
July 30th, 2020
