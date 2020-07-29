Previous
Next
Reflections by radiogirl
Photo 2372

Reflections

29th July 2020 29th Jul 20

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada! My fellow 365's are always inspirational to me with their comments and critiques. As...
649% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Debra Farrington ace
Love the leading line of the water, which looks awfully refreshing on this very hot day!
July 30th, 2020  
amyK ace
Nicely focused scene; like the hint of purple
July 30th, 2020  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
So pretty- was this one of the views from the bike trail?
July 30th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
Pity there is not a trail alongside this picturesque little stream! The wild flowers are lovely!
July 30th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise