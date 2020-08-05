Previous
Bell Flowers by radiogirl
Bell Flowers

I found these flowers along our boardwalk this morning while out for my walk, the lines in the blooms really attracted my attention.
5th August 2020 5th Aug 20

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada!
judith deacon ace
They are so pretty, lovely detail.
August 5th, 2020  
Kerri Michaels ace
very pretty
August 6th, 2020  
Lois ace
Lovely color!
August 6th, 2020  
