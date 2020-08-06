Previous
Red-eyed Vireo by radiogirl
Red-eyed Vireo

Found this little bird on our back deck after flying into our window, It took a few minutes for him to recover and then he was on his way taking flight.
6th August 2020 6th Aug 20

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada! My fellow 365's are always inspirational to me with their comments and critiques. As...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Cute capture and great details.
August 6th, 2020  
Carole Sandford ace
Super close up!
August 6th, 2020  
