Photo 2380
Red-eyed Vireo
Found this little bird on our back deck after flying into our window, It took a few minutes for him to recover and then he was on his way taking flight.
6th August 2020
6th Aug 20
Islandgirl
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada! My fellow 365's are always inspirational to me with their comments and critiques. As...
Tags
bird
,
backyard
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Cute capture and great details.
August 6th, 2020
Carole Sandford
ace
Super close up!
August 6th, 2020
