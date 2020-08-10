Sign up
Photo 2384
Muskoka Chair
This is the view from our backyard grape arbour deck.
Thanks for stopping by, I appreciate all your comments and favs.
10th August 2020
10th Aug 20
5
2
main- album
DSC-RX10M4
8th August 2020 3:59pm
Tags
chair
,
grass
,
backyard
,
trees
,
deck
,
lake
Maggiemae
ace
Very nice view - even a bit of water there not far away. Divine in the summer and the winter...well...!
August 10th, 2020
CC Folk
ace
Oh, it looks like you have a path to the water! A fabulous place to relax and enjoy nature.
August 10th, 2020
