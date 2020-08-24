Sign up
Photo 2398
Reaching for the Sun
This Heliopsis sunflower is also known as a false sunflower and can be toxic, I didn't know this until I looked it up!
Thanks for stopping by your comments and favs are always appreciated,
24th August 2020
24th Aug 20
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada! My fellow 365's are always inspirational to me with their comments and critiques. As...
flower
backyard
bloom
sunflower
Anne ❀
ace
beautiful image, I like the lighting and the back view
August 25th, 2020
