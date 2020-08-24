Previous
Reaching for the Sun by radiogirl
Reaching for the Sun

This Heliopsis sunflower is also known as a false sunflower and can be toxic, I didn't know this until I looked it up!

24th August 2020

Anne
beautiful image, I like the lighting and the back view
August 25th, 2020  
