Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2399
Hooked
I caught this female House Finch in my backyard checking to see if we have started filling the bird feeder, we had to stop because of the bears!
Thank you for your comments and favs on yesterday's photo of the "Heliopsis Sunflower", it made it on the PP!
25th August 2020
25th Aug 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada! My fellow 365's are always inspirational to me with their comments and critiques. As...
2436
photos
258
followers
138
following
657% complete
View this month »
2392
2393
2394
2395
2396
2397
2398
2399
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
main- album
Taken
23rd August 2020 12:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
backyard
,
finch
Lou Ann
ace
“Because of the bears”! Oh my, and to think that I fuss about squirrels getting to our feeders.
August 26th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close