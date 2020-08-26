Previous
Calm morning on the water by radiogirl
Photo 2400

Calm morning on the water

While out canoeing I spotted this meeting of the seagulls!
26th August 2020 26th Aug 20

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Photo Details

judith deacon ace
Love the total stillness and reflections
August 27th, 2020  
Lin ace
Lovely!
August 27th, 2020  
bkb in the city
Great capture
August 27th, 2020  
Nova ace
Beautifully calming image Kathy. :)
August 27th, 2020  
Milanie ace
How well they composed themselves for you - and the reflections are wonderful
August 27th, 2020  
