Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2400
Calm morning on the water
While out canoeing I spotted this meeting of the seagulls!
26th August 2020
26th Aug 20
5
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada! My fellow 365's are always inspirational to me with their comments and critiques. As...
2437
photos
258
followers
137
following
657% complete
View this month »
2393
2394
2395
2396
2397
2398
2399
2400
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
5
Album
main- album
Taken
24th August 2020 9:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
rocks
,
seagulls
,
lake
,
canoeing
judith deacon
ace
Love the total stillness and reflections
August 27th, 2020
Lin
ace
Lovely!
August 27th, 2020
bkb in the city
Great capture
August 27th, 2020
Nova
ace
Beautifully calming image Kathy. :)
August 27th, 2020
Milanie
ace
How well they composed themselves for you - and the reflections are wonderful
August 27th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close