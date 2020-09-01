Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2406
September Full Corn Moon
I went down to the lake to capture the Full Corn Moon coming up behind the island.........got there a little late!
Thanks for stopping by, I appreciate all your comments and favs!
1st September 2020
1st Sep 20
3
2
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada! My fellow 365's are always inspirational to me with their comments and critiques. As...
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
main- album
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX60 HS
Taken
31st August 2020 8:24pm
Tags
water
,
lake
,
island
,
bay
,
full corn moon
Diana
ace
Such an awesome capture and pop of colour!
September 1st, 2020
Lou Ann
ace
This is so beautiful!
September 1st, 2020
Catherine P
An amazing colour
September 1st, 2020
