Waterfalls by radiogirl
Waterfalls

We hiked around this falls up-and-down and all around, I like the long exposure of the water!

Thanks for stopping by appreciate all your comments and favs.

What a nice surprise to see my “Sunrise at the Bay”on the top 20 this week!
4th September 2020 4th Sep 20

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada! My fellow 365's are always inspirational to me with their comments and critiques. As...
Lou Ann ace
This is beautiful!
September 4th, 2020  
