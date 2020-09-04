Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2409
Waterfalls
We hiked around this falls up-and-down and all around, I like the long exposure of the water!
Thanks for stopping by appreciate all your comments and favs.
What a nice surprise to see my “Sunrise at the Bay”on the top 20 this week!
4th September 2020
4th Sep 20
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada! My fellow 365's are always inspirational to me with their comments and critiques. As...
2446
photos
258
followers
137
following
660% complete
View this month »
2402
2403
2404
2405
2406
2407
2408
2409
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
main- album
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
26th August 2020 10:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
falls
,
“long
,
exposure”
Lou Ann
ace
This is beautiful!
September 4th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close