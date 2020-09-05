Sign up
Photo 2410
Grouse
This Grouse stopped by tonight while we were out in the yard, he was very friendly and walked right up to us. We had just seen a female walking around, I guess he was looking for her! Lol
Thanks for stopping By I appreciate all your comments and favs,
5th September 2020
5th Sep 20
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada! My fellow 365's are always inspirational to me with their comments and critiques. As...
Tags
backyard
,
grouse
,
bird.
gloria jones
ace
Wow...Superb capture
September 5th, 2020
