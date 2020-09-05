Previous
Grouse by radiogirl
Grouse

This Grouse stopped by tonight while we were out in the yard, he was very friendly and walked right up to us. We had just seen a female walking around, I guess he was looking for her! Lol

5th September 2020 5th Sep 20

