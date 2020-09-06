Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2411
At the Falls
This is the same falls from a couple days ago from another angle with my sister and her friend. It was a great morning for a hike!
Thanks for stopping by, I really appreciate all your comments and favs.
6th September 2020
6th Sep 20
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada! My fellow 365's are always inspirational to me with their comments and critiques.
2448
photos
259
followers
137
following
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
main- album
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
26th August 2020 10:54am
Tags
falls
,
water
,
roots
,
trees
,
sister
,
friend
,
hike
FBailey
ace
What a fabulous spot
September 6th, 2020
