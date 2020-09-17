Previous
After the fog burned Off! by radiogirl
Photo 2422

After the fog burned Off!

Another shot from our morning paddle.

Thank you for your comments and favs on yesterday's photo of our foggy paddle.
17th September 2020 17th Sep 20

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Lou Ann ace
Oh this is wonderful. No smoke! Look at that flare!
September 18th, 2020  
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
September 18th, 2020  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely sun flare!
September 18th, 2020  
Elisabeth Sæter ace
Beautiful shot
September 18th, 2020  
KV ace
Nice sunburst... hope it warmed up for you as well.
September 18th, 2020  
sarah ace
Looks like that was a day that just kept on giving
September 18th, 2020  
