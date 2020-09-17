Sign up
Photo 2422
After the fog burned Off!
Another shot from our morning paddle.
Thank you for your comments and favs on yesterday's photo of our foggy paddle.
17th September 2020
17th Sep 20
Islandgirl
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada! My fellow 365's are always inspirational to me with their comments and critiques. As...
Tags
water
,
sun
,
lake
,
paddle
Lou Ann
Oh this is wonderful. No smoke! Look at that flare!
September 18th, 2020
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
September 18th, 2020
Carole Sandford
Lovely sun flare!
September 18th, 2020
Elisabeth Sæter
Beautiful shot
September 18th, 2020
KV
Nice sunburst... hope it warmed up for you as well.
September 18th, 2020
sarah
Looks like that was a day that just kept on giving
September 18th, 2020
