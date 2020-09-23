Previous
Is this my good side? by radiogirl
Photo 2428

Is this my good side?

I thought this duck was cute posing on the log, he stayed there while we paddled up close, then he turned around and jumped in the water!
I wonder if it was something I said! Lol
23rd September 2020

Photo Details

