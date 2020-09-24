Previous
A Lake View by radiogirl
A Lake View

My husband and I had a lovely time exploring this beautiful calm lake yesterday. It was nice and warm for this time of year at 16C/60F!
I love canoeing when the lake is like Glass!

Thanks for stopping by I appreciate all your comments and favs!
24th September 2020 24th Sep 20

Sally Ings ace
It looks so peaceful
September 24th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So calm and still - beautiful !
September 24th, 2020  
Santina ace
wow, fantastic landscape, I love the colors, and the reflections on the water that almost looks like a mirror
September 24th, 2020  
Anne ❀ ace
The only thing better than canoeing/kayaking on glass is water skiing. It's been a while since I've done that! Your pic is beautiful!
September 24th, 2020  
Mallory ace
Gorgeous. Love the reflections.
September 24th, 2020  
