Photo 2429
A Lake View
My husband and I had a lovely time exploring this beautiful calm lake yesterday. It was nice and warm for this time of year at 16C/60F!
I love canoeing when the lake is like Glass!
Thanks for stopping by I appreciate all your comments and favs!
24th September 2020
24th Sep 20
5
0
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada! My fellow 365's are always inspirational to me with their comments and critiques. As...
Tags
reflections
,
water
,
glass
,
trees
,
fall
,
lake
,
island
,
canoeing
Sally Ings
ace
It looks so peaceful
September 24th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So calm and still - beautiful !
September 24th, 2020
Santina
ace
wow, fantastic landscape, I love the colors, and the reflections on the water that almost looks like a mirror
September 24th, 2020
Anne ❀
ace
The only thing better than canoeing/kayaking on glass is water skiing. It's been a while since I've done that! Your pic is beautiful!
September 24th, 2020
Mallory
ace
Gorgeous. Love the reflections.
September 24th, 2020
