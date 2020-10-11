Sign up
Happy Thanksgiving Weekend to those who are Celebrating
Impressionistic Autumn Scene!
11th October 2020
11th Oct 20
Islandgirl
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada!
Maggiemae
A work of art created from a beautiful autumn scene! fav
October 12th, 2020
Taffy
This is stunning -- fantastic processing and a great result. I'd be happy with this hanging on my wall, or as the cover of a set of notecards. It's superb.
October 12th, 2020
