Happy Thanksgiving Weekend to those who are Celebrating by radiogirl
Photo 2446

Happy Thanksgiving Weekend to those who are Celebrating

Impressionistic Autumn Scene!
11th October 2020 11th Oct 20

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada! My fellow 365's are always inspirational to me with their comments and critiques. As...
Maggiemae ace
A work of art created from a beautiful autumn scene! fav
October 12th, 2020  
Taffy ace
This is stunning -- fantastic processing and a great result. I'd be happy with this hanging on my wall, or as the cover of a set of notecards. It's superb.
October 12th, 2020  
