Previous
Next
Photo 2510
ICE covered rock decorated with my Toque!
During a recent hike we came upon ice covered rocks, I thought this particular rock needed some colour.
Voila off came my toque! Lol
Thank you for your comments and favs on yesterday’s photo of the “Evening Grosbeak”
16th December 2020
16th Dec 20
2
1
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada! My fellow 365's are always inspirational to me with their comments and critiques. As...
2547
photos
259
followers
137
following
687% complete
2503
2504
2505
2506
2507
2508
2509
2510
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
main- album
ice
,
water
,
lake
,
toque
Joan Robillard
ace
It looks like an ice tablecloth. Fab
December 16th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Looking carefully I can see a seal looking at me with his soulful eyes the red toque really suits him ! fav
December 16th, 2020
