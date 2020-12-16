Previous
ICE covered rock decorated with my Toque! by radiogirl
ICE covered rock decorated with my Toque!

During a recent hike we came upon ice covered rocks, I thought this particular rock needed some colour.
Voila off came my toque! Lol

Thank you for your comments and favs on yesterday’s photo of the “Evening Grosbeak”
Joan Robillard ace
It looks like an ice tablecloth. Fab
December 16th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Looking carefully I can see a seal looking at me with his soulful eyes the red toque really suits him ! fav
December 16th, 2020  
