Foggy morning on the Lake by radiogirl
Photo 2511

Foggy morning on the Lake

It was a chilly morning (-20C) when I went down to the lake to capture the sunrise.
The lake wasn’t frozen yet so it was nice to see the fog dancing around the lake!

Thank you for your comments and faves on yesterday’s photo of “ Ice covered Rock”, much appreciated.
17th December 2020 17th Dec 20

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Lou Ann ace
Just breathtaking!
December 17th, 2020  
Linda Godwin
Stunning, that cold would take ones breath away
December 17th, 2020  
