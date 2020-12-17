Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2511
Foggy morning on the Lake
It was a chilly morning (-20C) when I went down to the lake to capture the sunrise.
The lake wasn’t frozen yet so it was nice to see the fog dancing around the lake!
Thank you for your comments and faves on yesterday’s photo of “ Ice covered Rock”, much appreciated.
17th December 2020
17th Dec 20
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada! My fellow 365's are always inspirational to me with their comments and critiques. As...
2548
photos
259
followers
137
following
687% complete
View this month »
2504
2505
2506
2507
2508
2509
2510
2511
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
main- album
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ice
,
trees
,
fog
,
lake
,
island
Lou Ann
ace
Just breathtaking!
December 17th, 2020
Linda Godwin
Stunning, that cold would take ones breath away
December 17th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close