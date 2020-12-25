Previous
White Christmas by radiogirl
White Christmas

We received 10cm of snow today, sure looks like white Christmas.

Thanks for stopping by, I appreciate all your comments and favs!
Babs ace
It really does look like Christmas.

I am on catch up now the festivities are over, hope you had a wonderful Christmas.
December 26th, 2020  
Milanie ace
Beautiful processing on this - really does make Christmas beautiful
December 26th, 2020  
