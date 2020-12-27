Previous
Last Day of Skating for 2020! by radiogirl
Photo 2521

Last Day of Skating for 2020!

For our last day of skating in 2020 we decided to wear our Christmas hats and we had the the arena to ourselves!
I didn’t take this photo.......I’m in it!

We are now in a lockdown for 14 days!

Thanks for stopping by I appreciate all your comments and favs!
27th December 2020

