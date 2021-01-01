Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2526
Abandoned Structure
The silver boom was in the early 1900’s, there are still some old structures standing, and the bush has grown up around them!
Thanks for stopping by, I appreciate all your comments and favs!
1st January 2021
1st Jan 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada! My fellow 365's are always inspirational to me with their comments and critiques. As...
2563
photos
260
followers
137
following
692% complete
View this month »
2519
2520
2521
2522
2523
2524
2525
2526
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
main- album
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
window
,
broken
,
abandoned
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close