Gracie and Polar Bear painting

I can just hear Gracie thinking “what is a polar bear doing in my backyard“ lol



This is Gracie our 8 rescue cat and my hubby’s painting. Some of you might remember that in the past we would do a series with our previous cat Holly and my husband‘s paintings. We will attempt to do this with Gracie. Stay tuned!



Today I’m starting my 8th year on 365.

I’m looking forward to improving my photography, learning more about you and the places that you live. I can’t imagine leaving this site it has become a part of my daily life! Thanks for making it so interesting.