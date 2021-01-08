Previous
Snow Snakes! by radiogirl
Photo 2533

Snow Snakes!

During our snowshoe we saw many branches with snow curled around the branches, what an usual sight!
The only kind of snake that I want to see!

8th January 2021 8th Jan 21

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Islandgirl ace
@terryliv this is the only kind of snake I would like to see! Lol
January 8th, 2021  
Lin ace
Well spotted and captured
January 8th, 2021  
