Photo 2533
Snow Snakes!
During our snowshoe we saw many branches with snow curled around the branches, what an usual sight!
The only kind of snake that I want to see!
8th January 2021
8th Jan 21
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada! My fellow 365's are always inspirational to me with their comments and critiques.
Tags
snow
,
branches
,
snowshoe
Islandgirl
ace
@terryliv
this is the only kind of snake I would like to see! Lol
January 8th, 2021
Lin
ace
Well spotted and captured
January 8th, 2021
