Woodpecker with Peanut 🥜 by radiogirl
Woodpecker with Peanut 🥜

This hairy woodpecker was lucky enough to get a peanut today, the squirrels or blue jays usually get the peanuts first!

Thank you for your comments and favs on yesterday’s photo of “Snow Snakes”.
9th January 2021 9th Jan 21

ace
Kerri Michaels ace
great shot fav
January 10th, 2021  
*lynn ace
fantastic! fav
January 10th, 2021  
DebbieG
wow!!
January 10th, 2021  
Milanie ace
Marvelous close-up
January 10th, 2021  
Linda Godwin
Wonderful close up!
January 10th, 2021  
