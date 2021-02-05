Previous
Landscape B&W #5 by radiogirl
Landscape B&W #5

February is B&W month for me, week one is landscapes
Why don't you join in:
. https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/44617/flash-of-red-february-week-1-begins-in-2-days

This is our snowshoe trail from the other day.

Thank you for your comments and favs on yesterday's photo of our Skate path!
Islandgirl

ace
Beryl Lloyd ace
Amazing , everything so angular and alien ! fav
February 5th, 2021  
