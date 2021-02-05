Sign up
Photo 2561
Landscape B&W #5
February is B&W month for me, week one is landscapes
Why don't you join in:
.
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/44617/flash-of-red-february-week-1-begins-in-2-days
This is our snowshoe trail from the other day.
Thank you for your comments and favs on yesterday's photo of our Skate path!
5th February 2021
5th Feb 21
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada! My fellow 365's are always inspirational to me with their comments and critiques.
2598
photos
271
followers
140
following
Tags
snow
,
trees
,
trails
,
snowshoe
,
for2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Amazing , everything so angular and alien ! fav
February 5th, 2021
