Photo 2562
Two Jack Lake
I went into my archives, this from my trip to Alberta Canada 🇨🇦.
6th February 2021
6th Feb 21
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada! My fellow 365's are always inspirational to me with their comments and critiques. As...
2599
photos
271
followers
140
following
701% complete
2555
2556
2557
2558
2559
2560
2561
2562
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
main- album
b&w
,
reflections
,
trees
,
mountains
,
lake
,
for2021
Joan Robillard
ace
Sensational
February 6th, 2021
Kathie
Iconic pic. Excellent in b/w.
February 6th, 2021
ChristineL
ace
Wow!
February 6th, 2021
Mallory
ace
Oh wow! So stunning
February 6th, 2021
