Photo 2563
Landscape B&W #7
This is Lake Louise from my archives, a visit to Alberta, Canada 🇨🇦 to visit my sister a few years ago.
7th February 2021
7th Feb 21
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada! My fellow 365's are always inspirational to me with their comments and critiques. As...
Tags
b&w
,
rocks
,
mountains
,
lake
,
for2021
Carole Sandford
ace
A dramatic capture!
February 7th, 2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Fabulous ! fav
February 7th, 2021
Lin
ace
Wow - spectacular
February 7th, 2021
Kathie
Great POV
February 7th, 2021
Joan Robillard
ace
Stunning shot
February 7th, 2021
