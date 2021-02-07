Previous
Landscape B&W #7 by radiogirl
Landscape B&W #7

This is Lake Louise from my archives, a visit to Alberta, Canada 🇨🇦 to visit my sister a few years ago.
Carole Sandford ace
A dramatic capture!
February 7th, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Fabulous ! fav
February 7th, 2021  
Lin ace
Wow - spectacular
February 7th, 2021  
Kathie
Great POV
February 7th, 2021  
Joan Robillard ace
Stunning shot
February 7th, 2021  
