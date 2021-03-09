Sign up
Photo 2593
Looking down the Lake
This morning was sunny and mild (4C or 39F) so we decided to head out on the lake for our walk.
Tomorrow is rain all day so that will change things!
Thank you for your comments on yesterday's photo of my friend and her groovy sunglasses!
9th March 2021
9th Mar 21
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada! My fellow 365's are always inspirational to me with their comments and critiques. As...
Tags
ice
,
friends
,
shadows
,
walk
,
lake
,
puppies
Lou Ann
ace
Fun to have dogs along!
March 10th, 2021
