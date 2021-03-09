Previous
Looking down the Lake by radiogirl
Photo 2593

Looking down the Lake

This morning was sunny and mild (4C or 39F) so we decided to head out on the lake for our walk.
Tomorrow is rain all day so that will change things!

Thank you for your comments on yesterday's photo of my friend and her groovy sunglasses!
Lou Ann ace
Fun to have dogs along!
March 10th, 2021  
