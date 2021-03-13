Previous
Next
Chickadee by radiogirl
Photo 2597

Chickadee

This little chickadee was all fluffed up this morning trying to stay warm, it was very cold -19C with the wind!

Thanks for stopping by I appreciate all your comments and favs!
13th March 2021 13th Mar 21

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada! My fellow 365's are always inspirational to me with their comments and critiques. As...
711% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise