Street Art by radiogirl
Photo 2605

Street Art

This colourful Raven caught my eye while taking my grandchildren to the park.
I love the colours of this bird and it must’ve been 20 feet high!

Thanks so much for your comments on yesterday‘s photo of my grandsons on their hoverboards!
21st March 2021

ace
Sally Ings ace
Beautiful street art. Well spotted and captured
March 22nd, 2021  
haskar ace
Nice find. Great street art.
March 22nd, 2021  
Joan Robillard
Wonderful
Wonderful
March 22nd, 2021  
