Previous
Next
Photo 2605
Street Art
This colourful Raven caught my eye while taking my grandchildren to the park.
I love the colours of this bird and it must’ve been 20 feet high!
Thanks so much for your comments on yesterday‘s photo of my grandsons on their hoverboards!
21st March 2021
21st Mar 21
3
0
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada! My fellow 365's are always inspirational to me with their comments and critiques. As...
Tags
mural
,
building
,
raven
Sally Ings
ace
Beautiful street art. Well spotted and captured
March 22nd, 2021
haskar
ace
Nice find. Great street art.
March 22nd, 2021
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
March 22nd, 2021
