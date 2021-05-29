Previous
Female Ruby-throated Hummingbird by radiogirl
Female Ruby-throated Hummingbird

I was so excited to finally capture a sharp photo of this cute little hummingbird!

Thank you for your comments and favs on yesterday‘s photo of a “Moose”.
29th May 2021 29th May 21

Islandgirl

@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada! My fellow 365's are always inspirational to me with their comments and critiques. As...
