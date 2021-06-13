Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2688
Hey There
I spotted this baby painted turtle while out for a walk in the bush. He was sitting on a log in a pond and when he saw us he dipped into the water and came up on the other side to see if we had left! Lol
Too cute!!
13th June 2021
13th Jun 21
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada! My fellow 365's are always inspirational to me with their comments and critiques. As...
2726
photos
273
followers
142
following
736% complete
View this month »
2681
2682
2683
2684
2685
2686
2687
2688
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
main- album
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX60 HS
Taken
2nd June 2021 10:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
log
,
baby
,
water
,
“painted
,
turtle”
Maggiemae
ace
Amazing colours - never seen one before!
June 13th, 2021
Carole Sandford
ace
Great shot!
June 13th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close