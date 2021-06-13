Previous
Next
Hey There by radiogirl
Photo 2688

Hey There

I spotted this baby painted turtle while out for a walk in the bush. He was sitting on a log in a pond and when he saw us he dipped into the water and came up on the other side to see if we had left! Lol
Too cute!!

13th June 2021 13th Jun 21

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada! My fellow 365's are always inspirational to me with their comments and critiques. As...
736% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
Amazing colours - never seen one before!
June 13th, 2021  
Carole Sandford ace
Great shot!
June 13th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise