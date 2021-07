Pickleball Group

I was playing Pickleball this morning and everyone wanted a group photo, so I asked a friend that doesn’t play to take this so I could be in it as all I had with me was my phone!

I’m the one in the front row, last one on the right hand side.

Our lake is in the background behind the trees.

What a great group of people, l love ❤️ pickleball, my husband and I both play year round!

Thanks for stopping by I appreciate all your comments and favs!