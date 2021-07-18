Previous
Next
Lincoln by radiogirl
Photo 2722

Lincoln

My grandson is visiting so I’m busy keeping him occupied, we’ve been biking, hiking, swimming and he loves to go to the skateboard park!
I hope to return to commenting soon!

Thank you for your comments and favs on yesterday’s photo of “The Canola Fields”, much appreciated!
18th July 2021 18th Jul 21

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada! My fellow 365's are always inspirational to me with their comments and critiques. As...
745% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
What a cutie! I love his name, too!
July 18th, 2021  
KV ace
Sounds like you two have had a great time together… what a cutie!
July 18th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise