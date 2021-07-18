Sign up
Photo 2722
Lincoln
My grandson is visiting so I’m busy keeping him occupied, we’ve been biking, hiking, swimming and he loves to go to the skateboard park!
I hope to return to commenting soon!
Thank you for your comments and favs on yesterday’s photo of “The Canola Fields”, much appreciated!
18th July 2021
18th Jul 21
2
0
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada! My fellow 365's are always inspirational to me with their comments and critiques. As...
2760
photos
274
followers
142
following
745% complete
View this month »
2715
2716
2717
2718
2719
2720
2721
2722
Tags
grandson
,
biking
Lou Ann
ace
What a cutie! I love his name, too!
July 18th, 2021
KV
ace
Sounds like you two have had a great time together… what a cutie!
July 18th, 2021
