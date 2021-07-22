Sign up
Photo 2727
The Easy Riders
This is a few of the ladies in my biking group posing with our new shirts!
Thanks for stopping by I appreciate all your comments and favs on yesterday‘s photo of Gracie and my grandson.
22nd July 2021
22nd Jul 21
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada! My fellow 365's are always inspirational to me with their comments and critiques. As...
Tags
friends
,
group
,
biking
Diana
ace
Love your new shirts, happy biking 😊
July 23rd, 2021
