Photo 2756
Chipmunk
I was walking around the yard looking for something to photograph and I spotted this chipmunk sitting there posing for me!
Thank you for your comments and favs on yesterday's photo of my sunflower.
20th August 2021
20th Aug 21
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada! My fellow 365's are always inspirational to me with their comments and critiques. As...
2794
photos
269
followers
139
following
755% complete
View this month »
2749
2750
2751
2752
2753
2754
2755
2756
Photo Details
Views
8
Fav's
1
Album
main- album
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
20th August 2021 7:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
backyard
,
rock
,
chipmunk
