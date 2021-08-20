Previous
Chipmunk by radiogirl
Photo 2756

Chipmunk

I was walking around the yard looking for something to photograph and I spotted this chipmunk sitting there posing for me!

Thank you for your comments and favs on yesterday's photo of my sunflower.
20th August 2021 20th Aug 21

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Photo Details

