Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2757
Female Ruby-throated Hummingbird
So glad the hummingbirds are still around and haven’t headed south to Port Stanley and Point Pelee on the Great Lakes!
Thank you for your comments and favs on Yesterday’s chipmunk portrait!
21st August 2021
21st Aug 21
5
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada! My fellow 365's are always inspirational to me with their comments and critiques. As...
2795
photos
269
followers
139
following
755% complete
View this month »
2750
2751
2752
2753
2754
2755
2756
2757
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
main- album
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
backyard
,
hummingbird
,
female
,
ruby-throated
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Beautiful shot- ours haven't left either but they'll be around for a while since we're further south than you. Love the detail you've managed here.
August 21st, 2021
Milanie
ace
Love all the details you were able to capture!
August 21st, 2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Isn't he a beauty ! Lovely capture and focus !
August 21st, 2021
judith deacon
ace
What a beauty.
August 21st, 2021
Maggiemae
ace
This is so good - the different sheen colour on the bird's back! They don't have much of a tail, do they? fav
August 21st, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close