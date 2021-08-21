Previous
Female Ruby-throated Hummingbird by radiogirl
Female Ruby-throated Hummingbird

So glad the hummingbirds are still around and haven’t headed south to Port Stanley and Point Pelee on the Great Lakes!

Thank you for your comments and favs on Yesterday’s chipmunk portrait!
Islandgirl

Ann H. LeFevre
Beautiful shot- ours haven't left either but they'll be around for a while since we're further south than you. Love the detail you've managed here.
August 21st, 2021  
Milanie
Love all the details you were able to capture!
August 21st, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd
Isn't he a beauty ! Lovely capture and focus !
August 21st, 2021  
judith deacon
What a beauty.
August 21st, 2021  
Maggiemae
This is so good - the different sheen colour on the bird's back! They don't have much of a tail, do they? fav
August 21st, 2021  
