Photo 2781
View down the Lake
This was our first stop will canoeing the other morning. It provided me with many photo opportunities which I’ll be sharing this week!
Thanks for stopping by I appreciate your comments and favs on yesterday‘s photo “Nature’s Artwork”. Yesterday’s photo was also taken on this rock as well!
14th September 2021
14th Sep 21
5
1
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada! My fellow 365's are always inspirational to me with their comments and critiques. As...
Tags
trees
,
clouds
,
rock
,
moss
,
paddle
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh dear !! in a boat without a paddle comes to mind !! Ha !
September 14th, 2021
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely compostion
September 14th, 2021
gloria jones
ace
Beautifu capture, composition
September 14th, 2021
Diana
ace
Beautifully composed, lovely textures and pop of colour.
September 14th, 2021
Carole Sandford
ace
Great composition!
September 14th, 2021
