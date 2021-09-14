Previous
View down the Lake by radiogirl
View down the Lake

This was our first stop will canoeing the other morning. It provided me with many photo opportunities which I’ll be sharing this week!

Thanks for stopping by I appreciate your comments and favs on yesterday‘s photo “Nature’s Artwork”. Yesterday’s photo was also taken on this rock as well!
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh dear !! in a boat without a paddle comes to mind !! Ha !
September 14th, 2021  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely compostion
September 14th, 2021  
gloria jones ace
Beautifu capture, composition
September 14th, 2021  
Diana ace
Beautifully composed, lovely textures and pop of colour.
September 14th, 2021  
Carole Sandford ace
Great composition!
September 14th, 2021  
