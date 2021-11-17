Sign up
Photo 2844
"To the Moon Alice"
I like the way the craters show up on the edge of this half moon.
Thanks for your comments and favs, much appreciated!
17th November 2021
17th Nov 21
1
1
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada! My fellow 365's are always inspirational to me with their comments and critiques.
2882
photos
266
followers
139
following
779% complete
2837
2838
2839
2840
2841
2842
2843
2844
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
main- album
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX60 HS
Taken
10th November 2021 8:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
moon
,
half
Skip Tribby 📷
ace
Nice capture! You are showing your age!
November 17th, 2021
