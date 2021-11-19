Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2846
Art Show
Here are 5 of the 27 paintings that my husband has on display at a local art gallery. They are all original acrylic on canvas paintings.
Thanks for stopping by your comments and favs are always appreciated!
19th November 2021
19th Nov 21
6
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada! My fellow 365's are always inspirational to me with their comments and critiques. As...
2884
photos
266
followers
139
following
779% complete
View this month »
2839
2840
2841
2842
2843
2844
2845
2846
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
main- album
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
paintings
,
hubby’s
Milanie
ace
He certainly does beautiful work - and I love the collage of them that you put together.
November 19th, 2021
joeyM
ace
👏👏👏
November 19th, 2021
sarah
ace
Just beautiful!!!! Hope he sells lots
November 19th, 2021
Maggiemae
ace
He is so talented - I guess you are an artist's widow!
November 19th, 2021
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful - I have often wished I could paint.
November 19th, 2021
bkb in the city
They are beautiful
November 19th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close