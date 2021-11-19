Previous
Next
Art Show by radiogirl
Photo 2846

Art Show

Here are 5 of the 27 paintings that my husband has on display at a local art gallery. They are all original acrylic on canvas paintings.
Thanks for stopping by your comments and favs are always appreciated!
19th November 2021 19th Nov 21

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada! My fellow 365's are always inspirational to me with their comments and critiques. As...
779% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Milanie ace
He certainly does beautiful work - and I love the collage of them that you put together.
November 19th, 2021  
joeyM ace
👏👏👏
November 19th, 2021  
sarah ace
Just beautiful!!!! Hope he sells lots
November 19th, 2021  
Maggiemae ace
He is so talented - I guess you are an artist's widow!
November 19th, 2021  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful - I have often wished I could paint.
November 19th, 2021  
bkb in the city
They are beautiful
November 19th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise