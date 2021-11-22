Sign up
Photo 2849
Calm morning on the Lake
I saw the pink sky from my window so went down to the lake to see what I could find, it was nice and calm. I was hoping to get the sun peeking through the clouds but they were too heavy.
Thank you for your comments and favs on Yesterdays waterfall, much appreciated!
22nd November 2021
22nd Nov 21
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada! My fellow 365's are always inspirational to me with their comments and critiques.
Tags
water
,
lake
,
island
Suzanne
ace
Definitely a favourite with a haunting and poetic quality. Almost like a layered Chinese painting.
November 22nd, 2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful and mystical ! fav
November 22nd, 2021
Linda Godwin
serene, pink tranquility
November 22nd, 2021
Shepherdman
Lovely pastel shades
November 22nd, 2021
