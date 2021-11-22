Previous
Calm morning on the Lake by radiogirl
Calm morning on the Lake

I saw the pink sky from my window so went down to the lake to see what I could find, it was nice and calm. I was hoping to get the sun peeking through the clouds but they were too heavy.

Thank you for your comments and favs on Yesterdays waterfall, much appreciated!
Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Suzanne ace
Definitely a favourite with a haunting and poetic quality. Almost like a layered Chinese painting.
November 22nd, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful and mystical ! fav
November 22nd, 2021  
Linda Godwin
serene, pink tranquility
November 22nd, 2021  
Shepherdman
Lovely pastel shades
November 22nd, 2021  
