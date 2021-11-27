Sign up
Photo 2854
Another Steamy Morning
Thanks for stopping by, I appreciate all your comments and favs!
27th November 2021
27th Nov 21
1
1
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada! My fellow 365's are always inspirational to me with their comments and critiques.
2893
photos
264
followers
139
following
781% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
main- album
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
27th November 2021 10:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
water
,
steam
,
lake
Lou Ann
ace
Lovely. Really great leading lines.
November 29th, 2021
